Update On Ticket Sales For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

The NXT Stand & Deliver event goes down on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX and will air on Peacock.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 3,630 tickets and there are 1,722 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

– WWE NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker.

-Ladder Match: NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. three more competitors to be announced.

– WWE NXT Women’s Champions Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade.

– WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK.

– Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo