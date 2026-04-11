Update On Ticket Sales For WWE WrestleMania 42

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ticket sales for WWE WrestleMania 42 are lagging behind last year’s figures with just nine days remaining.

Currently, Night 1 has sold 39,345 tickets, including paid and complimentary tickets, while Night 2 has sold 41,317. Overall, the event is tracking 19.1% behind the same point last year.

Meltzer also noted that the current setup at Allegiant Stadium is configured for approximately 60,000 seats per night. Given the current sales numbers, it appears there is no chance either night will achieve a true sellout, though they may still fill all seats through complimentary ticket distribution.

Additionally, Meltzer commented on secondary-market pricing, which reflects current demand. Entry-level tickets for Night 1 are listed at around $199, which represents a 31.8% increase compared to the same period last year. In contrast, tickets for Night 2 are priced at $189, a 19.2% decrease from last year.

This pricing trend is particularly interesting, as Night 2 is advertised as the stronger card on paper, yet is listed at a lower price.