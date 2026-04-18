Update On Ticket Sales For WWE WrestleMania 42

We are just hours away from WWE WrestleMania 42, and ticket sales for the two-night premium live event (PLE) have been a major topic of discussion within the wrestling community, particularly due to lower numbers compared to last year’s record-setting sales.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ticket sales are down 17% from last year’s event at the same venue, despite promotions such as a 25% discount on WrestleMania Saturday tickets announced by Pat McAfee, which ran from last week’s SmackDown through Monday’s RAW.

As of Thursday evening, WrestleTix reported ticket sales of 44,319 for Saturday and 45,183 for Sunday, reflecting increases of 730 and 915 tickets sold, respectively, over the previous two days. The shows have a seating capacity of 47,094 per night, though the venue can accommodate up to 65,000 fans.

Despite these declining numbers, the event is still projected to be one of the most financially successful in company history, potentially ranking as the best or second-best, depending on whether it surpasses last year’s average of $33 million per night.

This financial success is attributed to higher ticket prices. Nick Khan expressed confidence that they would “get close” to the record. Currently, the “get-in” price for WrestleMania Saturday is $145, while it is $213 for Sunday.

Additionally, the overall market is down 16.6% year over year.