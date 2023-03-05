Update On Tommaso Ciampa’s Recovery And Status; Undergoes 7 MRIs, Gaining Weight, More

WWE’s Tommaso Ciampa had his final stem cell treatment this week.

Ciampa has been out of action since September after suffering multiple nagging injuries during his lengthy in-ring career. He revealed on Instagram a week ago that he was in Medellin, Colombia, preparing for stem cell treatments with BioXcellerator, a world leader in customized cell therapy and research with a focus on alternative methods of healing for people suffering from chronic disorders.

Ciampa stated at the time that he had 7 MRIs over a few days, totaling approximately 4 hours in the MRI machine. He then went through BioXcellerator’s orientation to prepare his body for hundreds of millions of stem cells.

Ciampa then stated that he received the following stem cells later in the week: 130 million cells via IV; 190 million cells into his ankles, knees, hips and shoulders; 40 million cells in his lumbar spine, facets and SI joints; for a total of 360 million stem cells.

“Today was my final stem cell treatment. They have this awesome tradition at @bioxcellerator where you write what you are hoping to achieve on your stem cell bag. I wrote ‘dance with buddies’ which is Willow’s term for wrestling, and ‘play tag’ because it breaks my heart that I can’t run and play with my 4 year old. 130 million cells via IV, 190 million cells via intraarticular (ankles, knees, hips, shoulders), 40 million cells via intradiscal (lumbar spine, facets, SI joints), 360 million stem cells in total. Let’s heal! [heart emoji] Mommy, Daddy, Willow Forever [heart emoji],” he captioned the photos below.

Ciampa has been documenting his recovery and journey back to the ring on Instagram for the past month, as seen in the various posts below. He stated that he has “invested a small fortune” in the rehab in terms of both time and money.

Ciampa also wrote about gaining 16 pounds 9 weeks after surgery. In mid-February, he stated that his goal during rehab was not necessarily to gain weight, but he was beginning to like the new look much more as he felt full, energized, and strong, and hoped the extra padding would provide him with a bit more protection in the ring when the time came to return to action.

Ciampa has not wrestled since losing to then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley at the WWE live event from Bakersfield, California on September 17. He defeated Cedric Alexander in non-televised live events in the Northeast on August 27 and 28. Ciampa last appeared on WWE TV on August 22nd, when he and The Miz defeated Lashley and AJ Styles via DQ. He appeared on RAW on September 19, but did not wrestle that night.

Ciampa announced on October 26 that he had surgery to repair his hip labrum at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama, with Dr. Emblom. The RAW Superstar stated that a hip labrum tear was the source of his back pain.

There is still no timetable for Ciampa’s return to the ring that has been made public, but he is making good progress in his recovery.

Some of Ciampa’s most recent posts are below: