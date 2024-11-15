Update On Vince McMahon’s Stake In WWE’s Parent Company TKO Group

The Wall Street Journal reported in January 2024 that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, has filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in the lawsuit. Despite Vince’s resignation from WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings, TKO COO Mark Shapiro confirmed to CNBC Sports that Vince remains a shareholder.

In terms of how much stock Vince has, an SEC 13G filing indicated that his current allotment is 8,021,405 shares as of September 30, 2024. Vince’s shares amount for 9.88% of class A stock, so disclosure is needed because he owns more than 5% of a certain class of stock. However, Vince owns less than 5% of all TKO shares and has no voting rights.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince is reportedly planning on starting a post-WWE company.