Update On WWE Hall Of Famer Afa Following His Scheduled Surgery

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Afa was set to undergo surgery this past Friday after suffering a bad fall as he needed to repair multiple back fractures.

According to PWInsider.com, Afa has undergone successful surgery to repair the fractures in his back. It was also mentioned that Afa is still awaiting the green light from the doctors as he needs to undergo a heart valve replacement surgery as well.

We here at PWMania.com extend our best wishes to the Anoa’i family as Afa continues to recover from his health issues.