Update On WWE Likely Holding WrestleMania 41 In Minnesota Next Year

Minnesota still appears to be the front runner to land WrestleMania next year.

Back in July, it was reported that the market was the most likely candidate to host WrestleMania 41 in 2025 and that still appears to be the case.

According to a new Fightful Select report, Minnesota is working under the assumption that they will be getting the shows next year, and are hopeful that an official announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

Several Minnesota government officials have heavily hinted at an announcement of a significant event coming to the city, with many of influence even going as far as to begin preparing for such a situation.

Back in April of 2023, city officials in Minnesota leaked the news that they were a finalist in the running of potential markets to land WWE’s annual two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” The belief was the leak would create buzz, whereas in the past, it has actually resulted in a potential bidder losing leverage.

Regarding rumors of “Sin City” landing the event, it is believed that if things were heading in that direction on any meaningful level, that an announcement would have been put together for the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event.

If it were to end up in Minnesota, the most likely venue is U.S Bank Stadium, although anything is possible until an official announcement surfaces.

We will keep you posted as additional details regarding the location of WrestleMania 41 continues to surface.