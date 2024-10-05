Update On WWE NXT Episodes Being Removed From Peacock And Shown On The CW App

WWE NXT premiered the debut episode of its weekly television show on the CW Network this past Tuesday night, marking the end of the NXT on USA era.

According to Fightful Select, Peacock will no longer be airing past episodes of WWE NXT on USA as they started removing archived episodes of the show from their streaming platform.

Not only is the CW Network the new cable television home for the brand, but the CW App will also be the new streaming platform for replays of the show.

WWE NXT PLEs will still stream live via the Peacock streaming platform going forward, however past NXT videos will not be added to the CW App.