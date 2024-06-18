Update On WWE Reviving The Bad Blood Premium Live Event Name

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was in talks about reviving the Bad Blood PLE name, the first event of which took place in 1997.

The idea for this revival will be to center it around a Hell in a Cell Match, similar to how the first event was headlined by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker facing fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. This night also saw the debut of Kane.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE is looking to possibly hold the event on October 5th, which was the exact same date as the original Bad Blood event in 1997. The report also states that one location the WWE is looking into to host Bad Blood is the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as there are no PPV events or PLEs on that day.