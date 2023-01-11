Update on WWE Sale; No Deal in Place at This Precise Moment, and More

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday night, there were rumors that WWE had been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and would be taken private again. As of Wednesday morning, there had been no official confirmation that a sale had occurred.

Ariel Helwani provided the following update:

“Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say. The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing. Worth noting that the original tweet stating it was a done deal has since been deleted.”

Worth noting that the original tweet stating it was a done deal has since been deleted. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 11, 2023

The tweet by Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN.com about WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which was highlighted below, has been deleted.

What happened @SMuehlhausenJr to your WWE breaking news? We're hearing your now deleted tweet below is 100% false – unfortunately the fake news already went viral pic.twitter.com/EDtgaChk0E — Rich Greenfield, LightShed 🔦 (@RichLightShed) January 11, 2023

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.com noted the following:

“I asked someone at WWE, who would know, who said the story that took hold of Twitter last night, about WWE and Saudi Arabia being near a deal to take the company private, is untrue.”