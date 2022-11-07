Update on WWE’s Plans for WarGames Matches at Survivor Series, Setup Confirmed

WWE previously announced that the big main roster return of WarGames – one match for the men’s division and one match for the women’s division – will take place at the 2022 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Each match will now feature ten competitors, with five on each team. The change was announced in a new commercial that aired during Crown Jewel, which you can watch below.

WarGames was revived in 2017 for the WWE NXT brand, and the double cage structure has been used for 5 events since then. The matches have been 3 vs. 3 vs. 3, and 4 vs. 4. Since WCW, there hasn’t been a 5 vs. 5 match on WarGames.

The WarGames commercial featured Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” single, which was performed by Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne.

The WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The new Survivor Series commercial, featuring The Bloodline, The Judgment Day, Damage CTRL, and others, is embedded below: