Update Regarding Alberto Del Rio’s Domestic Situation

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Alberto Del Rio was arrested back in May for an alleged sexual assault on a woman and was recently indicted by a grand jury in San Antonio, TX for aggravated kidnapping.

In an update on the situation, Del Rio’s ex-girlfriend wrote the following (translated from Spanish) on Instagram:

“An apology to the Rodriguez del Rio family for the damages caused by my mistakes.”

Del Rio’s brother Hijo De Dos Caras responded to the Instagram post with the following statement (translated from Spanish) on Facebook:

“Well gang, as everyone knows the truth always falls under its own weight. After so many and so many months, finally the garbage person who accused my brother of something totally false spoke with the truth admitting her lie and, although she apologized in such a mean way, after all that she caused my brother already My family both personally and professionally, I hope it serves so that those people who destroyed my carnal open their eyes and so that those people who supported him and did not turn their back on him do justice because in the end he, like many other celebrities, was the victim of a advantageous and greedy person like so many who abuse the reflectors and try to profit at the cost of whatever … The truth will set you free.”