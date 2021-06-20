Updated Betting Odds For The WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 PPV

The updated betting odds for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley -400

Drew McIntyre +250

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley -250

Charlotte Flair +175

Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley

Bianca Belair -2500

Bayley +750

Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler

Alexa Bliss -1000

Shayna Baszler +525

Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

Cesaro -200

Seth Rollins +150

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens -300

Sami Zayn +200

