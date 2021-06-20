Updated Betting Odds For The WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 PPV

The updated betting odds for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Bobby Lashley -400
Drew McIntyre +250
Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair
Rhea Ripley -250
Charlotte Flair +175
Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley
Bianca Belair -2500
Bayley +750
Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler
Alexa Bliss -1000
Shayna Baszler +525
Cesaro vs Seth Rollins
Cesaro -200
Seth Rollins +150
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Kevin Owens -300
Sami Zayn +200
