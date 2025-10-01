Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE is set to host its Crown Jewel Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, October 11th, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Updated betting odds have been released for four key matches: the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, a significant singles match, and a notable tag team match.

Seth Rollins is favored to defeat Cody Rhodes and become the new Men’s Crown Jewel Champion, while Stephanie Vaquer is favored to beat Tiffany Stratton and claim the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

In the singles match, John Cena is favored to win against AJ Styles, and in the tag team match, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are expected to defeat Asuka and Kairi Sane.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

The Vision’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins: -700 (1/7) vs. Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes: +400 (4/1)

Note: Odds opened Rollins -300 (1/3) and Rhodes +200 (2/1). Current odds give Rollins an 87.5% likelihood of winning the match.

WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer: -500 (1/5) vs. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton: +300 (3/1)

Note: Current odds give Vaquer 83.3 % likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

John Cena: -2000 (1/20) vs. “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles: +700 (7/1)

Note: Odds opened Cena -1000 (1/10) and Styles +550 (11/2). Current odds give Cena a 95.2% likelihood of winning the match.

Tag Team Match

RHIYO (“The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and “The Genius Of The Sky” IYO SKY): -1500 (1/15) vs. The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress Of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess Kairi Sane): +600 (6/1)

Note: Current odds give Ripley & Sky a 93.8% likelihood of winning the match.