Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, April 4th, at the Factory from the District in St. Louis, Missouri.

Updated betting odds have been released for five key matches: the WWE NXT Championship Match, the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match, the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match, the WWE NXT North American Championship Match, and a significant singles match.

Joe Hendry is favored to defeat Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, and Tony D’Angelo to retain his WWE NXT Championship. The Vanity Project is favored to defeat Los Americanos to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championship. Tatum Paxley is favored to beat Blake Monroe in order to maintain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship. Myles Borne is favored to defeat Johnny Gargano to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship. In the singles match, Sol Ruca is favored to beat ZARIA.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of MyBookie:

WWE NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Joe Hendry (c) (-250) vs. “Absolute” Ricky Saints (+650) vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page (+600) vs. Tony D’Angelo (+175)

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) (c) (-200) vs. Los Americanos (Bravo Americano and Rayo Americano) (+150)

WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Tatum Paxley (c) (-165) vs. “The Glamour” Blake Monroe (+125)

WWE NXT North American Championship Match

Myles Borne (c) (-275) vs. Johnny Gargano (+185)

Singles Match

Sol Ruca (+145) vs. ZARIA (-190)