Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble 2026

WWE is set to hold its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of Riyadh Season.
Updated betting odds have been released for next weekend’s Royal Rumble PLE, particularly concerning the favorites to win the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches.
Currently, top WWE star and former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is favored to win the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, with odds of +150.
Meanwhile, former WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day is the favorite to win the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, with odds of +100.
You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of MyBookie:
Men’s Royal Rumble Match
Roman Reigns +150
GUNTHER +200
Bron Breakker +300
Sami Zayn +400
LA Knight +500
CM Punk +800
Cody Rhodes +900
Jey Uso +1400
Seth Rollins +1400
Oba Femi +1500
Joe Hendry +1600
Jacob Fatu +1800
Rusev +1800
Carmelo Hayes +1800
Dominik Mysterio +1800
Jimmy Uso +2000
Brock Lesnar +2000
Randy Orton +2200
Drew McIntyre +2500
Aleister Black +2500
The Rock +2500
Bronson Reed +2500
Logan Paul +3000
Karrion Kross +3000
Chad Gable +3500
Damian Priest +3500
AJ Styles +3500
Solo Sikoa +3500
Omos +4000
Austin Theory +4000
Penta +4000
Finn Bálor +4000
Ilja Dragunov +4500
Ricky Saints +4500
Trick Williams +4500
Rey Mysterio +5000
Uncle Howdy +5000
Andrade +5000
Ethan Page +6000
The Miz +6000
Je’Von Evans +6000
Sheamus +6000
Grayson Waller +6000
Pat McAfee +8000
Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Liv Morgan +100
Bianca Belair +150
Rhea Ripley +250
Becky Lynch +600
Tiffany Stratton +800
Roxanne Perez +800
Charlotte Flair +1000
Lyra Valkyria +1200
IYO SKY +1200
Stephanie Vaquer +1200
Nia Jax +1500
Jade Cargill +1600
Chelsea Green +1800
Jordynne Grace +1800
AJ Lee +2000
Bayley +2000
Giulia +2200
Kairi Sane +2200
Asuka +2500
Alexa Bliss +2500
Lash Legend +3000
Nikki Cross +3000
Trish Stratus +3000
Nikki Bella +3000
Blake Monroe +3000
Raquel Rodriguez +4000
Zelina Vega +4000
Ivy Nile +4000
Sol Ruca +4000
Alba Fyre +4500
Piper Niven +4500
Mia Yim +4500
Natalya +5000
Kiana James +5000
Maxxine Dupri +6000
B-Fab +6000
Zaria +6000
Arianna Grace +6500
Brie Bella +8000