Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE SummerSlam 2024

The betting odds for WWE’s upcoming event, SummerSlam, have been updated ahead of Saturday’s show at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Four titles are expected to change hands, with GUNTHER, Nia Jax, LA Knight, and Bron Breakker emerging as new champions. Drew McIntyre is also a strong favorite against CM Punk in their grudge match.

These odds show the favorite as a (-) with the larger number, and the underdog as a (+) with the smaller number. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes -5000 vs. Solo Sikoa +1200

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest +300 vs. GUNTHER -500

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan -600 vs. Rhea Ripley +350

CM Punk +250 vs. Drew McIntyre -325 – Seth Rollins as Special Guest Referee

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley +130 vs. Nia Jax -170

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul +275 vs. LA Knight -450

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn +900 vs. Bron Breakker -3000