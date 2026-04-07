Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE will host its WrestleMania 42 Premium Live Event (PLE) on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Updated betting odds have been released for thirteen key matches, including the World Heavyweight Championship Match, the Undisputed WWE Championship Match, the Women’s World Championship Match, the WWE Women’s Championship Match, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match, the United States Championship Match, the WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, a 6-Man Tag Team Match, an Unsanctioned Match, and three significant singles matches.

Roman Reigns is favored to defeat CM Punk and become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Randy Orton is also favored to overcome Cody Rhodes to claim the Undisputed WWE Championship. Liv Morgan is predicted to beat Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship, while Rhea Ripley is expected to defeat Jade Cargill to become the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Becky Lynch is favored to win against AJ Lee and become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Trick Williams is anticipated to secure the United States Championship by defeating Sami Zayn. In the Unsanctioned Match, Jacob Fatu is favored to beat Drew McIntyre, while Oba Femi is expected to win against Brock Lesnar in their singles match.

In the WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match, Je’Von Evans is favored to overcome the other five competitors and become the new champion. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria are favored to win against the three other teams and claim the new Women’s Tag Team Championships. In the 6-Man Tag Team Match, the odds are tied for The Usos and LA Knight vs. The Vision and IShowSpeed.

In the remaining two singles matches, GUNTHER is favored to defeat Seth Rollins, while Finn Bálor is expected to beat Dominik Mysterio.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

“The Best In The World” CM Punk (c) +200 vs. “The OTC” Roman Reigns -300

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) +145 vs. “The Viper” Randy Orton -190

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

“La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer (c) +325 vs. The Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan -550

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Jade Cargill (c) +215 vs. “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley -325

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

AJ Lee (c) +225 vs. “The Man” Becky Lynch -350

WWE United States Championship Match

Sami Zayn (c) +300 vs. Trick Williams -500

Singles Match

“The Ruler” Oba Femi -325 vs. “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar +215

Unsanctioned Match

“The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu -500 vs. “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre +300

WWE Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match

Penta (c) +100 vs. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans: -175 vs. Dragon Lee +1200 vs. “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev +1800 vs. The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh +2200 vs. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio (no odds yet)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and “The Boujee Bully” Lash Legend) (c) +175 vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria +120 vs. WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella) +130 vs. Charlexa (“The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss) +900

Singles Match

“The Ring General” GUNTHER -500 vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins +300

Singles Match

Finn Bálor -400 vs. The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio +250

6-Man Tag Team Match

The Usos (“Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) and “The Mega Star” LA Knight -120 vs. The Vision’s WWE World Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and “The Maverick” Logan Paul and IShowSpeed -120