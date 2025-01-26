Updated Line-Up For Monday’s WWE RAW: New Matches Announced

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw is starting to take shape.

Adam Pearce released a video on X today announcing Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, as well as Naomi & Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in women’s tag-team action.

Also scheduled for the January 27 show in Atlanta, GA. is The War Raiders vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, the debut of the newest addition to the Raw brand, Logan Paul, as well as an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.