Updated Line-Up For Tuesday’s Post-Battleground Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE announced the line-up of Tuesday’s post-Battleground episode of NXT.

It was announced that Dante Chen will face Lexis King in a Singapore Cane Match after a massive brawl broke out during last night’s NXT following Chen defeating King on two separate occasions, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans will take on Shawn Spears in a singles match and OTM’s Jaida Parker will take on The O.C.’s Michin in singles action.

A vignette also aired noting that Wendy Choo will return on Tuesday’s NXT and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes took to his official Twitter (X) account and teased possibly making his return.

