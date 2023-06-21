Updated Line-Up For WWE NXT Gold Rush Week 2

New matches for Week 2 of the WWE NXT Gold Rush special, which will air live next Tuesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, have been announced.

Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin has been added to the show for next week. During a backstage segment on this week’s episode, the two exchanged insults.

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade won a Triple Threat to become the #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus in Gold Rush Week 1. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, as well as Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, made up the other two teams. Next week’s matchup pits Enofe and Blade against Gallus.

Nathan Frazer will defend his NXT Heritage Cup title against Dragon Lee in Week 2. On Tuesday night’s episode, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins advised his former student Frazer to take care of those who have helped him. Frazer then approached Lee and expressed his desire for Lee to be his first challenger.

The following is the current NXT Gold Rush Week 2 card:

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Baron Corbin

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Thea Hail

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer defends against Dragon Lee

* Kiana James vs. Gigi Dolin