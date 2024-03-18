Updated Lineup For 3/19 WWE NXT: Two New Segments Added

Two new segments have been announced for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Monday, WWE announced that we will hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, as well as Tony D’Angelo ahead of his NXT Championship opportunity at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into Tuesday night’s NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (3/19/2024)* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

* The OC vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. NQCC

* NQCC vs. Riley Osborne (Heritage Cup)

* Trick Williams vs. Noam Darm

* We’ll hear from Tony D’Angelo

* We’ll hear from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi

