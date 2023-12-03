Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Montreal

New matches have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Featured below is the lineup for the first-ever AEW on TBS program from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/6/2023)

* Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage (TNT Title)* Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue (AEW Women’s Title)* MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Crew* Jay White vs. Jay Lethal (Continental Classic)* Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe (Continental Classic)* RUSH vs. Jon Moxley (Continental Classic)

