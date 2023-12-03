Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Montreal

New matches have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Featured below is the lineup for the first-ever AEW on TBS program from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (12/6/2023)* Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage (TNT Title)
* Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue (AEW Women’s Title)
* MJF & Samoa Joe vs. The Devil’s Crew
* Jay White vs. Jay Lethal (Continental Classic)
* Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe (Continental Classic)
* RUSH vs. Jon Moxley (Continental Classic)
