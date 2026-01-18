Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/21/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In the matches scheduled, Timeless Love Bombs—composed of “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa—will face “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a tag team match.

Additionally, Samoa Joe from The Opps will take on JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a singles match, and Swerve Strickland will battle JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight in another singles match.

Furthermore, The Death Riders, consisting of Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta, will face the Don Callis Family, featuring Hechicero, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, and Rocky “Azucar” Romero, in a Street Fight.

AEW World Champion, MJF, is also scheduled to make an appearance.

Previously announced for the show is “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, who will face “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander from the Don Callis Family in a singles match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

#AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + HBO Max

THIS WEDNESDAY 1/21 Street Fight

Daniel Garcia/@JonMoxley/@WheelerYuta vs @_ReyHechicero/@LanceHoyt/@azucarroc After their big brawl tonight, the Death Riders will battle @TheDonCallis Family in a Street Fight on Dynamite THIS WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/jxrpQXJbFh — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2026

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday 1/21@SwerveConfident vs @Jet2Flyy Strickland told Kevin Knight that he was the future of this business. After the Jet's AEW World Trios Title win, it looks like Swerve wants to put that to the test! They fight, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/JekKZMJrq2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2026