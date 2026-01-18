Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/21/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.
Dynamite will air at its usual time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.
In the matches scheduled, Timeless Love Bombs—composed of “Timeless” Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa—will face “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a tag team match.
Additionally, Samoa Joe from The Opps will take on JetSpeed’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a singles match, and Swerve Strickland will battle JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight in another singles match.
Furthermore, The Death Riders, consisting of Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta, will face the Don Callis Family, featuring Hechicero, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, and Rocky “Azucar” Romero, in a Street Fight.
AEW World Champion, MJF, is also scheduled to make an appearance.
Previously announced for the show is “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, who will face “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander from the Don Callis Family in a singles match.
