Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/28/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

The Conglomeration’s AEW TNT Champion Mark Briscoe will defend his title against El Clon from the Don Callis Family. Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from the Triangle of Madness.

Also previously announced is a match featuring AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) defending their titles against the Don Callis Family duo of Jake Doyle and Mark Davis.

