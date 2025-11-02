Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (11/5/2025)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has unveiled an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas.

The show is set to air at its regular start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In a non-title match, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK, and Eddie Kingston will face the AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps, consisting of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata.

Also previously announced for the show is a match featuring AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone and ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena, who will compete against the Babes of Wrath, made up of Harley Cameron and AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale, in an AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the results from AEW Dynamite.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

This Wednesday, 11/5! Trios Match

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 2, 2025