Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (8/13/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be airing on TBS and Max.

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will have a face-to-face confrontation with MJF. This segment follows their brawl that closed last Wednesday night’s episode of the show.

Previously announced matches include “The Rated R Superstar” Cope facing Big Stoke in a singles match, where FTR is banned from ringside. Additionally, Jon Moxley of The Death Riders will compete against “The Jet” Kevin Knight from JetSpeed in another singles match.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.