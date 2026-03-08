Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a tag team match, NQCC (Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights) will face Lexis King and Uriah Connors. Additionally, Lainey Reid from Fatal Influence will compete against Sol Ruca in singles action.

Previously announced for the show, Thea Hail will battle Wren Sinclair of WrenQCC in a Women’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Match. Moreover, in a Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match, WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy will compete against Eli Knight and “Super” Sean Legacy.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.