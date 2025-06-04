Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (6/10/2025)

WWE has officially announced the updated card for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, featuring two championship matches and several high-stakes tag team bouts.

Check out the current lineup below:

NXT World Championship Match:

Oba Femi (c) vs. Jasper Troy

NXT North American Championship Match:

Sean Legacy vs. Ethan Page OR Laredo Kid OR Je’Von Evans OR Dragon Lee

(The challenger will be determined based on the outcome of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.)

Tag Team Match:

Niko Vance & Shawn Spears vs. TBA

Tag Team Match:

Tony D’Angelo & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

