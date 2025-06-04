Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (6/10/2025)

WWE has officially announced the updated card for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, featuring two championship matches and several high-stakes tag team bouts.
Check out the current lineup below:
NXT World Championship Match:
Oba Femi (c) vs. Jasper Troy
NXT North American Championship Match:
Sean Legacy vs. Ethan Page OR Laredo Kid OR Je’Von Evans OR Dragon Lee
(The challenger will be determined based on the outcome of WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.)
Tag Team Match:
Niko Vance & Shawn Spears vs. TBA
Tag Team Match:
Tony D’Angelo & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe
