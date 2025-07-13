Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (7/15/2025)

Following Saturday’s WWE NXT Great American Bash premium live event, the company announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT on the CW.

TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and “The Realest” Mike Santana will team up to face three members of DarkState (Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James, and Dion Lennox) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match. This match was arranged after DarkState attacked Hendry and Santana following the TNA World Title Match Slammiversary contract signing. NXT General Manager Ava questioned whether Williams was aligned with DarkState and made this match official to give him a chance to prove otherwise.

Additionally, previously announced for the show is “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo, who will compete against WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Stacks and Luca Crusifino in a Triple Threat Match.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.