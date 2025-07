WWE has announced that the coaches of WWE LFG will be appearing on the July 22nd episode of NXT in Houston. This lineup will include NXT commentator Booker T, along with WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray, Michelle McCool, and The Undertaker.

The upcoming episode of NXT will take place at the 713 Music Hall in Houston, Texas. As of now, no additional matches or segments have been announced for the show.