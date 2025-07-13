Updated Lineup For WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE

Following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, the company announced the updated lineup for next month’s SummerSlam 2025 premium live event (PLE).

In an exciting tag team match, “The Viper” Randy Orton and Jelly Roll will face “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre and “The Maverick” Logan Paul. This matchup was created after Orton secured a significant victory over McIntyre, aided by Jelly Roll. McIntyre retaliated after the match, delivering a Claymore Kick to Jelly Roll. In a backstage segment, Orton and Jelly Roll confirmed their plans to team up at SummerSlam 2025.

Additional matches previously announced include Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena defending his title against the 2025 WWE King of the Ring, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, as well as WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton or WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defending their title against the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.