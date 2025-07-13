Raquel Rodriguez Was Hoping To Wrestle The Bella Twins At Evolution 2

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and member of The Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez, spoke with Love Wrestling about various topics. She discussed whether she and Liv Morgan were supposed to face The Bella Twins at Evolution if Morgan had not suffered an injury.

Rodriguez said, “Yeah, you know, I knew something would happen with Nikki and Liv for sure, obviously, from what we all saw. But that’s honestly the entirety of what I know to my knowledge. I’m not sure if Brie ever got the memo that, hey, I wanted to step in the ring with her too, because I personally… would absolutely love to work the Bella Twins. I have been watching them for so long, probably since their career has started as well.”

On being a fan of Total Divas:

“Of course, I watched Total Divas. Of course, I watched Total Bellas. Of course, I watched Dancing with the Stars with my sister. It is part of our little bonding thing that her and I have. So, I mean, stepping into the ring with Nikki and Brie would be an absolute honor. I look forward to it into the future because just because it couldn’t happen at Evolution 2 doesn’t mean it can’t happen later.”

