Video: What Happened After WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Went Off The Air

According to PWInsider.com, Cody Rhodes, known as “The American Nightmare,” made a surprise appearance at the 2025 WWE King of the Ring event in Atlanta, Georgia, following Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Rhodes came out after the main event to show his support for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who had just lost his retirement match to GUNTHER after being put in a sleeper hold.

Rhodes said, “Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for Bill Goldberg! He’s been world champion, Hall of Famer, wrestling royalty. I was down the street in the [Georgia Dome] when he hoisted up Hulk Hogan. I saw it myself. It was magic. Tonight, each and every one of us got to see it again. It was magic once again. Thank you, very very much. I want to thank you on behalf of the entire WWE locker room for everything that you’ve ever done. You made the table so that we can eat on this day. Thank you so, so much. You’re not just wrestling royalty, though. You’re Georgia royalty. You’re Atlanta royalty. If this is it, the chant that thousands of people, arenas all over the world, millions watching at home, that has filled every single arena. I’d love to hear it one more time.”