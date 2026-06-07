Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, scheduled to take place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The event will start at 2 PM ET (11 AM PT).

In a highly anticipated match, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta will defend his title against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. This matchup follows Penta’s conversation with Mysterio backstage two weeks ago, where he expressed that it would be an honor to defend his Intercontinental Title against the lucha libre legend. This exchange led to a #1 Contender’s Match, which Mysterio won against Rusev.

Additionally, previously announced for the show are “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, “Absolute” Ricky Saints, and MFT’s Talla Tonga, who will compete in a King of the Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way First Round Match. Also, “The Man” Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan (the Women’s World Champion from The Judgment Day), and Chelsea Green will face off in a Queen of the Ring Tournament Fatal 4-Way First Round Match.

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