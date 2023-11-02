Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Collision: New Matches Added

Two matches and a segment have been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of this Saturday’s episode of the two-hour AEW on TNT program, the company has announced the addition of Darby Allin vs. “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, as well as Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. AR Fox.

Previously announced for the show is The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn having their National 69 Day Celebration in honor of 69 days as the reigning AEW Trios Champions.

