Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/24/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The show will air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In tag team action, the Don Callis Family, consisting of Mark Davis and Jake Doyle, will face Alec Price and Jordan Oliver.

Additionally, AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale from Babes of Wrath will defend her title against Julia Hart from Triangle of Madness. “Hangman” Adam Page will compete in a singles match against “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata from The Opps. Another tag team match will feature the Don Callis Family members “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, who will take on Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn.

Moreover, Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family will face Magnus in singles action. AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will battle Isla Dawn in a non-title match.

Finally, Claudio Castagnoli, the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion from The Death Riders, will defend his title against Roderick Strong from The Conglomeration.

Don’t forget to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.