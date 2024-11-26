Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

During Monday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of RAW, it was revealed that “The Best In The World” CM Punk and “The OTC” Roman Reigns will sit down this coming Friday night on the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames go-home episode of SmackDown to discuss their differences. The OG Bloodline’s “Main Event,” Jey Uso, will take on the new Bloodline’s “The Samoan Werewolf,” Jacob Fatu, in a Men’s WarGames Advantage Match.

Previously announced for the show are Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes taking on Carmelo Hayes in a singles match and Michin, Piper Niven, and a yet-to-be-announced third competitor battling each other in a WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament First Round Triple Threat Match.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.