WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2 premium live event (PLE).

In an 8-Man Tag Team Match, Niño Hamburguesa, Octagón Jr., Laredo Kid, and Mascarita Sagrada will face LWO members Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, as well as Lince Dorado and Mini Abismo Negro.

Previously announced matches include AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo defending his title against WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day. NXT talents Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana will compete against The Judgment Day’s WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Additionally, AAA Tag Team Champions Psycho Clown and Pagano will defend their titles against The New Day, consisting of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Faby Apache and Natalya will face off in a #1 Contender’s Match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

In a Fatal 4-Way Match, AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. will defend his title against LWO’s Dragon Lee, The Judgment Day’s WWE World Tag Team Champion JD McDonagh, and WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page. Penta will also make a special appearance.

AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2 is scheduled for tonight, September 12, at the Pavilion in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.