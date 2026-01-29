Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, which is scheduled to air tonight from the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The show will kick off with a segment featuring The System. This follows last week’s iMPACT, where The System ended the program by kicking Moose out of the stable and brutally attacking him and JDC.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is a No Holds Barred Match between Rich Swann and AJ Francis.

Additionally, BDE will face Nic Nemeth, known as “The Wanted Man,” in a singles match. Order 4’s Jason Hotch will also compete against Elijah in another singles match.

Furthermore, the Feast or Fired cases will be opened, and Elayna Black will make her in-ring debut.

Be sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.