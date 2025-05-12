Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced an exciting new match and segment for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

Penta will face Chad Gable from American Made in a singles match, and we will hear from WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso following a cheap shot he received from “The Maverick” Logan Paul last week.

Previously announced for the show are “The Best In The World” CM Punk making an appearance and The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) taking on American Made (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) in a tag team match. Additionally, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles will compete against Finn Bálor from The Judgment Day in a singles match. In tag team action, Damage CTRL’s WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY and “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley will battle “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia.

