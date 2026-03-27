Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show starts at 8 PM ET from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It will also be available to international viewers on Netflix.

“The Viper” Randy Orton will make an appearance after viciously attacking Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes during their contract signing segment on the March 13 episode of SmackDown, as well as Matt Cardona on last week’s show. Nick Aldis will provide an update on the condition of Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre following last week’s brawl, where both men fell off a steel structure.

Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to make an appearance after being brutally attacked by Randy Orton during the aforementioned contract signing segment. This incident took place in advance of their scheduled championship match at WrestleMania 42.

Additionally, WWE Women’s United States Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia will defend her title against Tiffany Stratton. Kit Wilson will face Jelly Roll in a singles match, and the tag team Charlexa, consisting of “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, will take on WWE Hall of Famers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, known as The Bella Twins.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.