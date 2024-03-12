Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT (3/12/2024): New Match Added

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network program this evening from Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., the company has announced the addition of a new tag-team bout.

The match will see the OTM duo of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima taking on the LWO duo of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro as part of the ongoing WWE NXT Tag-Team Championship Tournament to determine the challengers for The Wolf Dogs duo of Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin at the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 show during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

Previously announced for tonight’s show is the return of Trick Williams, Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen for the NXT North American Championship, Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland, as well as Gigi Dolin vs. Arianna Grace.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.