Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: New Match Added

A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, the company has announced the addition of AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa for the show.

From WWE.com:

The Phenomenal One is officially back and he has his eyes set on The Bloodline.

AJ Styles returned to the blue brand on the Dec. 15 edition of SmackDown and immediately confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, prompting The Bloodline to retreat and recover.

In order to get to Reigns, Styles will have to go through The Enforcer and that match is Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!