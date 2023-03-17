Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: New Match, Segment Added

You can officially pencil in some new matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX television program, the company has confirmed our reports that Cody Rhodes is at the show and will appear.

Additionally, Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley has also been added to tonight’s lineup.

Previously announced for the show is Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus to decide who faces GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, as well as Sami Zayn confronting Jey Uso.

