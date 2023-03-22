Updated Line-Up For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Several New Matches Added

The road to WWE NXT Stand & Deliver continues to wind down.

Following Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., new matches have been announced for the WrestleMania Week show.

Featured below is an updated look at the officially advertised lineup heading into the April 1, 2023 event from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

WWE NXT STAND & DELIVER 2023

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca or Indi Hartwell or Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. 3/28 Battle Royal winner vs. Wes Lee (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

The Creed Brothers vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Gallus (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Unsanctioned Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)

Winners gain control of Chase University.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 4/1 for live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 results coverage from Los Angeles, CA.