Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 42

Following Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, the company announced an updated lineup for next month’s WrestleMania 42.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee will defend her title against “The Man” Becky Lynch. This match was confirmed during an in-ring promo segment. Lynch made her way to the ring, criticizing Lee for being away from WWE for an extended period. She explained that she did not receive the same praise when she returned after a 10-month hiatus to focus on her family. Lynch also mentioned how, upon her return, she made the Women’s Intercontinental Championship the most important and interesting title in professional wrestling, but now she had to watch Lee hold it.

Lee then entered the ring, while Lynch ran out into the crowd. Standing on the commentary table, Lee declared that she had “walked Lynch like a dog” and asserted that if she needed to embarrass Lynch again to remove her from her life, she would. Lee agreed to defend her title against Lynch at WrestleMania 42.

Other matches previously announced for the event include “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar facing “The Ruler” Oba Femi in a singles match, and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against “The Viper” Randy Orton. Additionally, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley.

WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer is set to defend her title against Liv Morgan, a member of The Judgment Day. Lastly, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk will defend his title against “The OTC” Roman Reigns.

WWE WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally, marking the second consecutive year that it will be hosted in Las Vegas.

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