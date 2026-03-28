Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 42

Following Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company announced an updated lineup for next month’s WrestleMania 42.

WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn will defend his title against Trick Williams. Additionally, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre will face “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match.

Also announced for the event is WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee, who will defend her title against “The Man” Becky Lynch. Other confirmed matches include “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar taking on “The Ruler” Oba Femi in a singles match, and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes defending his title against “The Viper” Randy Orton. Moreover, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill will defend her title against “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley.

WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer is set to defend her title against Liv Morgan, a member of The Judgment Day. Lastly, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World” CM Punk will defend his title against “The OTC” Roman Reigns.

WWE WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally, marking the second consecutive year that it will be hosted in Las Vegas.