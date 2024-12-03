Updated Lineup For WWE’s Post-Christmas Supershow Event At MSG

WWE will hold its annual post-Christmas Supershow event on Thursday, December 26, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Announced so far for the show are World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER defending his title against Damian Priest, The Judgment Day’s Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defending her title against Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY, Seth “Freakin’” Rollins taking on “Big” Bronson Reed in a Steel Cage Match and appearances from “The Best In The World” CM Punk, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, The Wyatt Sicks, Sami Zayn, The New Day, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, The Miz and more.