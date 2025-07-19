Updated List Of Confirmed Appearances For John Cena’s Retirement Tour

WWE has announced that the current Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, will be appearing at two events this September. He will participate in the September 5th episode of SmackDown in Chicago, as well as the September 15th episode of RAW in Lowell, Massachusetts. Notably, the September 5th episode of Friday Night SmackDown will mark Cena’s last appearance in Chicago.

As part of his retirement tour, Cena has 15 scheduled appearances remaining, with six shows still to be announced.

Here is the updated list of confirmed dates:

* August 1: WWE SmackDown – Newark, NJ

* August 2/3: WWE SummerSlam – East Rutherford, NJ

* August 8: WWE SmackDown – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

* August 22: WWE SmackDown – Dublin, Ireland

* August 29: WWE SmackDown – Lyon, France

* August 31: WWE Clash in Paris – Paris, France

* September 5: WWE SmackDown – Chicago, IL

* September 15: WWE RAW – Lowell, Massachusetts

* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel Perth – Perth, Australia